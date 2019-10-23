The Portage-Poynette boys soccer team closed out its regular-season schedule last week with a pair of Badger North Conference tilts.
On Oct. 15, the United played to a 3-3 tie with host Reedsburg.
In the regular-season finale on Oct. 17, visiting DeForest knocked off the United 5-1.
Portage-Poynette (6-10-2 overall) finished 0-6-1 to tie Reedsburg for seventh place in the Badger North.
Sauk Prairie claimed the conference title with a 6-0-1 mark, while Mount Horeb (6-1) was second.
Portage-Poynette opened the WIAA Division 2 postseason this past Tuesday. The 12th-seeded United played at fifth-seeded Baraboo. A recap will be in next week’s paper.
United 3
Reedsburg 3
No game information was available.
DeForest 5
United 1
The Norskies jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and cruised to the win.
Evan Ridd opened the scoring 4:59 into the contest.
Josh Roesel added a goal later in the first half off an assist by Owen Thoms.
The Norskies’ lead grew to 4-0 with goals by Ciesielczyk and Kennedy Wallace in the first 13 minutes of the second half. Ridd assisted on the goal by Ciesielczyk.
Portage-Poynette got on the scoreboard with a goal by Tyler Milewski.
DeForest closed out the scoring with a goal by Blake Olson.
McCloskey finished with five saves, while Garrett Lynch had 10 for the United.
