The Poynette prep volleyball team had a touch ending to the 2019 regular season last week. The Pumas dropped a pair of Capitol North Conference matches.
The Lady Pumas were shutout 3-0 by host Lake Mills on Oct. 15.
No other information was available on the match.
On Oct. 17, visiting Watertown Luther Prep blanked Poynette 3-0.
The Phoenix came out strong right from the start. They cruised to a 25-16 victory in the first game.
The Pumas were very competitive in the second and third game, but dropped both by a 25-22 score.
Casey Fountain led Poynette with eight kills, while Shelby Reeder and Molly Anderson both registered three blocks. Fountain added a team-high two service aces.
Anderson paced the Lady Pumas with four digs.
The Lady Pumas opened up the WIAA Division 3 playoffs this past Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Pumas hosted 10th-seeded Horicon. A recap will be in next week’s Press.
