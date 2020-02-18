The Poynette boys and girls curling team’s put their talents up against the best in Wisconsin at the state high school curling championships in Wausau last weekend. The Pumas proved there are elite.
The Puma boys won all five of their games to earn the state title. It is their second crown in four years.
“It was very exciting,” Poynette boys coach Mike Thurston said. “It was great to have a chance to win state.”
Hitting the ice for the Poynette boys was senior skip Coleman Thurston, senior third Jake Thurston, junior second Ian Pahman and junior lead Manning Wheeler. Sophomore Clayton Nehls was the alternate.
“Our guys have been playing together for a long time and that played a role in the title,” Thurston said. “They play in leagues together and practice above and beyond their high school time.”
The Pumas opened the tournament by winning all three of their matches in pool play.
Poynette opened with a 15-0 win over Wausau East. After slipping past Pardeevile 4-1, the Pumas earned a spot in the semifinals with a 10-3 victory over Portage.
Poynette earned a spot in the championship after downing Stevens Point 6-5 in the semifinals.
The top-ranked Pumas faced second-ranked Kettle Moraine in the finals.
“They are great curlers and consistently uphold the spirit of curling,” Coleman Thurston said about Kettle Moraine. “We were honored to play them in the championship game.”
After a scoreless first end, Poynette grabbed the lead with a point in the second. The Pumas picked up two more points in the fourth end after a missed draw by Kettle Moraine.
Kettle Moraine tied the game in the fifth end after stealing three.
The Pumas clinched a 9-3 victory after scoring six in the sixth end, thanks to a double takeout by Jake Thurston and a perfectly swept draw by Coleman Thurston.
“It was a great way to close the season,” Mike Thurston said.
The state title comes after the Pumas won a conference crown and earned titles at the Columbia County Varsity Open Bonspiel and Tietge Bonspiel.
“The entire team would like to thank both the Arlington and Poynette curling clubs, the community, our families and the school district of Poynette,” Coleman Thurston said. “The support of our community, families and fans makes this championship more meaningful.”
Girls
The Lady Pumas also earned a spot in the championship match last weekend, but had to settle for second place.
“This is the first set of girls I’ve coached entirely through their high school years,” Poynette girls coach Tim Amundson said. “I’m so proud of them. Their positive attitude and energy will surely be missed.”
The Lady Pumas’ lineup included seniors Abbey Marquardt (skip), Mollie Blochwitz (third), Tabitha Crase (second) and Alexis Lannoye (lead).
Poynette opened the tournament with a convincing 15-0 victory over Medford.
The Pumas concluded pool play with close wins over Wausau East (9-7) and Lodi (9-6).
In the semifinals, Poynette rallied for a 9-7 victory over Stevens Point.
The Lady Pumas came up short, 7-1, against Portage in the championship game.
“Abby Marquardt finished her high school curling career by delivering her final stone with a 360 delivery, which means she spun herself entirely around and then delivered her stone,” Amundson said.
