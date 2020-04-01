It was a season of mixed results for the Poynette girls basketball team in their first season under co-coaches Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall. They managed just two Capitol North Conference wins, but went on to earn their first-ever WIAA regional title.
“We would rate our season as a success for the girls,” Morter said. “We had many ups and downs, but felt we were playing pretty good basketball by the end of the season.”
The Pumas finished the season 10-15 overall. They placed fifth in the Capitol North after going 2-8.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North crown with a 9-1 mark, followed by Lodi (7-3), Watertown Luther Prep (7-3), Lakeside Lutheran (5-5), Poynette and Columbus (0-10).
The Lady Pumas opened the season with three wins in their first five games, but then suffered through a three-game losing streak.
After dropping their Capitol North opener to Lodi 49-46, the Pumas got the first of two wins over Columbus, 50-37, on Jan. 14.
Poynette picked up its second Capitol North win on Feb. 6. They knocked off Columbus 39-36 and followed it up with a 39-26 non-conference win over Wisconsin Dells for their first win streak of the season.
The Lady Pumas lost their final three games of the regular season, but earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
“Earning a No. 1 seed for the playoffs was a very nice payoff for a long season of hard work,” Morter said.
The Pumas made the most of earning the top seed, as they defeated Dodgeland (54-31) and Horicon (64-46) to win the programs first-ever regional title.
“The biggest highlights of our season was getting a number one seed and winning two playoff games at home,” Morter said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Poynette had its season come to an end in the sectional semifinals. They fell 47-28 to Cambridge.
Junior Megan Reddeman led the Pumas on offense this season with 9.2 points per game.
Juniors Jessica Bruchs (7.7), Jalynn Morter (7.7) and Katelyn Chadwick (5.2) were the only other Pumas to average over five points per game.
Reddeman and senior Molly Anderson paced Poynette with 108 rebounds apiece.
Bruchs (81), Chadwick (80), sophomore Grace Berner (57) and Morter (63) also put up solid rebound numbers.
Reddeman garnered a team-high 46 assists, while Morter (35), Chadwick (38) and Bruchs (26) were not far behind.
Lucy Cuff, Mikayla Fox, Anderson and Brianna Schulz were the only seniors on this year’s Puma roster.
“Our seniors will be missed next year, especially defensively and in the paint,” Morter said. “We will miss their leadership and work ethic.”
The Lady Pumas will return a lot of firepower next season, as their top four scorers will be back.
“We return a very good group next year and our senior class will be very strong and hopefully very hungry when we start,” Morter said.
