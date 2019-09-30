Police are investigating the homicide of a rural Poynette resident that occurred in the Town of Leeds on Friday, Sept. 27.
The victim, Keith R. Wolf, age 35 of rural Poynette was found to have died from a gunshot wound after an autopsy.
According to a press release, The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Bradley Road in the Township of Leeds. A female had called 911 asking for help and stated that her husband was shot. The caller stated that she and her small child were also in the house. Deputies and emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the residence.
The female caller told the dispatcher that they had heard some noises in the basement and suspected that someone was in their house. The caller stated that her husband grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check out what they had heard. The caller stated that she then heard a gunshot and upon looking down the stairs saw her husband dead.
Deputies arrived and entered the house where they found Wolf deceased in the basement. Deputies searched the house and located the wife and a small child, unharmed, hiding in another room. Deputies safely escorted the wife and small child from the home. A search of the area with the Columbia County K9 Unit was conducted but no one was found to be still in the area.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives and special agents from Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating this case.
NBC15 spoke to neighbors who said nothing out of the ordinary has ever happened in the area. Dennis Elert said he has lived there for around a decade.
“They’re quiet people, never no problems. We hardly see any cars down this road,” he said.
If anyone has information about this incident, those involved, or the events leading up to the incident, please contact the sheriff’s office as soon as possible. Call 608-742-4166 extension 3324 or crime-stoppers at 1-800-293-8477. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.
