Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.