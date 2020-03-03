On the same night sophomore wrestler Cash Stewart became Poynette’s first ever state champion, the Puma girls basketball team made some big school history of their own.
The Lady Pumas, who had just eight wins during the regular season, earned the program’s first ever WIAA regional title.
“It was very exciting,” Poynette co-head coach Jon Horsfall said. “The girls were kind of down after the regular season, but we were trying to build them up because we knew we could make a run in the postseason.”
The top-seeded Pumas earned the regional crown after knocking off fifth-seeded Horicon 64-46 at home on Saturday.
Last Friday, the Lady Pumas used a strong defensive effort to defeat eighth-seeded Dodgeland 54-31 in the regional semifinal.
“We neutralized their tall girls,” Horsfall said. “They didn’t have the outside shooting, so we packed it in and did our thing on defense.”
Poynette (10-14 overall) will face second-seeded Cambridge in the sectional semifinal in Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m. on March 5. The Pumas beat the Blue Jays 49-43 in a non-conference game earlier this season.
Poynette 54
Dodgeland 31
Coming off holding conference rival Lakeside Lutheran to 30 points in the regular-season finale, Poynette put together another defensive masterpiece against Dodgeland.
“We were giving up 60 points a game at the beginning of the season and now we are putting together some great defensive efforts,” Horsfall said. “The girls were fabulous on defense.”
The teams traded baskets for the majority of the first half. Dodgeland led 20-19 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
Poynette grabbed momentum with a strong finish to the first half. They scored the final 11 points to lead 30-20 at halftime.
The Lady Pumas opened the second half with five more unanswered points to go up 35-20. Poynette’s defense dominated the rest of the game. The Pumas held the Trojans to 11 points in the second half.
The Pumas outscored Dodgeland 24-11 in the second half.
Jalynn Morter was the only Poynette player to score in double figures. She finished with 12 points.
Molly Anderson scored nine points for the Pumas, while Lucy Cuff and Katelyn Chadwick added eight each.
Poynette 64
Horicon 46
Everything came together for the Lady Pumas in the win over Horicon. They continued to play great defense and their offense picked up the pace, especially in the first half.
“Saturday was the best I have seen the girls play,” Horsfall said. “They were rocking it. It was exciting. Our offense saved the day. We haven’t made shots like that in a long time.”
After Horicon took an early 6-5 lead, the Pumas put together an impressive 16-0 run.
“I think that run demoralized them a bit,” Horsfall said.
Morter made a pair of three-pointers during the run, while Megan Reddeman and Jessica Bruchs had one each to put Poynette up 21-6 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
The Pumas went on to take a 39-21 halftime lead.
“We knew the game was not safe because they had some great shooters,” Horsfall said. “
Poynette would hold on to the 18-point lead through the second half, as both teams scored 25 points in the final 18 minutes.
Reddeman finished the game with a team-high 16 points, while Morter and Bruchs chipped in 15 and 13, respectively.
