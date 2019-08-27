The Poynette prep football team was able to overcome 100 yards of penalties to score a victory in its 2019 season opener last Friday.
The Pumas out-gained host Waterloo by over 100 yards on their way to a 24-16 non-conference victory.
“All things considered, I was very happy with the win Friday night,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said. “Our guys did a good job in overcoming adversity dealing with injuries and penalties. We need to do a better job of cleaning up our play because it’s tough to win on the road especially when you have 100 yards in penalties against you.”
Poynette scored the final eight points of the game to pick up the win.
“Our offense did a good job of moving the football both on the ground and through the air and our defense came up with some very big stops at key times,” Kallungi said. “We had a number of guys step up at different points in the game due to injuries and all those guys made big contributions.”
The Pumas had a strong rushing attack in the victory. They rushed for 224 yards.
Brayden O’Connor paced PHS’ rushing attack with 138 yards on 21 carries, while Austin Gray added 74 yards on 12 attempts.
Poynette quarterback Jackson Elsing finished the game 5-of-14 passing for 115 yards. O’Connor caught three passes for 85 yards.
The Pumas’ defense limited Waterloo to 74 yards rushing and 161 through the air.
Colby Savich led the defensive charge for Poynette with nine tackles, while Austin Falk finished with eight. Jimmy Heath, Gray and Parker Walstad each had five tackles.
Kicker Jaden McCormick opened the scoring for the Pumas with a 25-yard field goal early in the first quarter.
Waterloo answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Chase Bostwick to Cody Kegler to go up 7-3 with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first frame.
The Pumas regained the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by O’Connor to open up the second quarter. McCormick had a successful extra-point kick to put Poynette up 10-7.
Midway through the second quarter, Poynette increased the lead to 16-10 with a 9-yard scoring run by Gray. The Pumas missed the extra-point kick.
Waterloo cut into the deficit on the final play of the first half with an 18-yard field goal.
The Pirates tied the game at 16 on the first drive of the second half. They got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bostwick to Blake Huebner.
Poynette’s defense got into the scoring act with a safety to give the Pumas the lead for good with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter.
The Pumas picked up some insurance points with under a minute to play in the third quarter, as Elsing scored from a yard out to increase the lead to 24-16.
Poynette held on to the eight-point lead through the fourth quarter.
Bostwick finished the game 16-of-37 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordi Aguero led Waterloo’s rushing attack with 37 yards on 14 carries.
The Pumas will be on the road again this week. They will play at Adams-Friendship at 7 p.m. this Friday.
“We have another long road trip this week, so we need to have a good week of preparation for Adams,” Kallungi said.
Poynette will make its home debut on Sept. 6, when it hosts Belleville at 7 p.m.
