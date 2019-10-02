The Poynette High School wrestling team and Poynette Panthers/The Club @Damage.Inc are joining forces to collect donations for the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.
The Veterans Home is a long-term rehabilitative care facility for veterans of all branches of the armed forces.
The local wrestlers will be collecting new items such as body wash, deodorant, shampoo, shaving cream or gel, underwear, tissues and chapstick and new to gently used items like sweatpants, sweatshirts, shirts, jeans, pajamas, clothing (especially 3x and up), hats with ear protection and jackets. A full listing of the items the facility is looking for can be found at WisVets.com.
Those wishing to donate can drop off items at locations around the Poynette area, including Poynette High School, Arlington Inn, Frontier Bar, Poynette Auto Body, Head Inn Sports Bar and Grill, Harmony Bar, Poynette Piggly Wiggly, Portage VFW Post 1707, American Legion Post 271 and the Arlington School Gym (Mondays and Wednesday 6-8 p.m.)
For large item donations, cash donations or questions, please contact poypantherwrestling@gmail.com or call (608) 513-9200.
