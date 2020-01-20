The Poynette Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Processing Center may result in the "incidental taking" of a rare turtle under an authorization the Department of Natural Resources proposes to issue for the project. Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the overall population of the species at risk.
The Department of Natural Resources proposes to construct a CWD Processing Center at the State Game Farm in Poynette. The presence of the state endangered ornate box turtle (Terrapene ornata) has been confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some turtles.
Department staff concluded that the proposed project would minimize the impacts to the species by adhering to conservation measures; is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence and recovery of the state population of the species or the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part; and has benefit to the public health, safety or welfare that justifies the action.
The conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Authorization. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the ornate box turtle are available by searching the DNR website for incidental take public notice or upon request from Rori Paloski (608-264-6040 or rori.paloski@wi.gov). The department is requesting comments from the public through 4 pm on Jan. 28, 2020, regarding project-related impacts to the ornate box turtle. Public comments should be sent to Rori Paloski, WDNR, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921or rori.paloski@wi.gov.
