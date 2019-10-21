Employees from the Poynette Aprilaire plant recently donated $4,000 to the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack Program. This donation is the proceeds from a donation drive held at the Aprilaire Poynette facility mid-July.
The Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program provides weekend food for students who might not otherwise have enough food. Each week, students receive at least 10 food items. This includes at least two breakfast items, two meal items and six snacks. Blessings bags are provided to any student who would like them at no cost.
Research indicates that students who have increased food security are more attentive in school, test higher and attend more regularly. The Blessings bags help students have more weekend food security.
“The Aprilaire donation will truly make a difference in the Poynette Blessings Program,” said Dianne Vielhuber, Poynette Blessings Program Coordinator. “Because of the generosity of various organizations, we have been able to increase the number of items, as well as the quality of items, in the weekly food bags.”
As an example, during the 2018-2019 school year, Blessings bags included shelf-stable chocolate milk each week. “With Aprilaire’s donation, we will be providing shelf-stable yogurt regularly in the bags this school year. Their donation guarantees another year of great food for the Poynette School District,” said Vielhuber. “Generosity to the Blessings program has been outstanding. We thank Aprilaire, other organizations, as well as individuals, that continue to support this program.”
For more information about the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program, please contact Program Coordinator Dianne Vielhuber at 608-393-4079 or e-mail biab.poynette@gmail.com.
