The U.S. Census Bureau is hustling to hire tens of thousands more people in Wisconsin.
The agency says it still needs to hire approximately 27,500 more people to apply for positions as part-time, temporary census takers. So, to ensure their ready to go for the decennial count, they are holding hiring events across the state, including several in southern Wisconsin.
The Census Bureau says a recent bump in pay means new hirees will be making between $17 and $24 to serve as census takers. They have a full breakdown of wages here. The positions also offer flexible hours and weekly paychecks.
To apply online or over the phone, applicants can go to 2020census.gov/jobs.html or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3 for more information.
Or they can go to the Poynette recruiting event 1-2:45 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Poynette Public Library, 118 N. Main St.
