Former Poynette standout Cody Chadwick capped off a great junior season at UW-Oshkosh with a solid showing at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Meet in Louisville, Kentucky.
Chadwick was the Titans’ lone representative at the championship meet.
Chadwick became the first UW-Oshkosh runner to earn All-American status since 2015 after coming in 21st place. He finished the 8,000-meter race in 24 minutes, 50 seconds.
Chadwick earned a spot in the championship meet after placing 11th at the Midwest Regional and earning an at-large berth.
Last season, Chadwick finished in 67th place at the Division III Championship.
Stevenson’s Patrick Watson won the individual national title after finishing the course in 24:13.
Pomona-Pitzer (164) beat out North Central (182) and Williams (183) For the men’s national team title.
Chadwick also led the Titans at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Meet in Cuba City on Nov. 2. He clocked in at 26:35 to place eighth.
The Titans finished in fifth place at the conference meet. UW-La Crosse earned its third straight title.
