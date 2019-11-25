For the second straight year, the Poynette girls basketball team is under new leadership. Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall will be co-head coaches for the Pumas this season.
The new coaching staff had a great debut last week, as the Lady Pumas knocked off host Portage 60-40 on Nov. 21.
“I’m very excited about how the season started,” Morter said.
The win snapped Poynette’s three-game losing streak to the Warriors.
“A lot of these girls have not played varsity together so we didn’t know what to expect,” Morter said. “We are happy with what we got.”
The Lady Pumas got a big boost from their outside shooting. They finished the game with 10 three-pointers.
“We went into the game with a plan of getting shots up because we have rebounders and kids who can shoot,” Morter said. “We had the game plan, if you are open, shoot. We have confidence in everybody to shoot.”
Lucy Cuff led the way with four three-pointers. She finished the game with 14 points.
Megan Reddeman led Poynette’s offense with 19 points, while Katelyn Chadwick finished with 14. Jalynn Morter contributed eight points.
“She is one of the best athletes in the conference,” Morter said about Reddeman.
The Lady Pumas had a great start to the game. They raced out to a 21-10 lead.
After Portage scored seven straight points to cut into the deficit, Poynette closed out the first half on a 10-2 run.
The Pumas held a 31-19 lead at halftime.
“We talked at halftime about not coming out and give them a chance,” Morter said. “We wanted to keep playing hard and not give them life.”
Thanks to 11 points by Cuff, the Pumas increased their lead to 48-30 early in the second half.
Jessica Bruchs made back-to-back three-pointers for the Lady Pumas to put them up 58-34 and seal the victory.
Makenna Bisch was the only Warrior to score in double figures. She finished the night with 12 points.
Poynette hosted two-time defending state champion Marshall this past Tuesday. A recap of the game will be in next week’s Press.
The Lady Pumas will be back on the court on Dec. 3. They will play a 7:30 p.m. non-conference game in New Glarus.
Poynette will be back at home on Dec. 10, hosting Belleville at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.