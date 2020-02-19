Coming off a pair of victories the week prior, the Poynette girls basketball team tried to build on the momentum in road games against Watertown Luther Prep and Lake Mills last week. Unfortunately, the Pumas dropped both games.
On Feb. 11, the Lady Pumas suffered their second loss to Watertown Luther Prep this season. The Phoenix prevailed 57-39.
Lake Mills also completed the season sweep of the Pumas last Friday. The L-Cats sprinted past Poynette 66-45.
The losses dropped Poynette to 2-7 in the Capitol North.
The Lady Pumas will close out the regular season on Feb. 20. They will host Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Despite an 8-13 overall record, the Pumas have earned the No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 4 sectional. They earned a bye in the first round and will host the winner between eighth-seeded Dodgeland and ninth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle at 7 p.m. on Feb .28.
Luther Prep 57
Poynette 39
Luther Prep erased a three-point halftime deficit and pulled away with a big second half.
The Lady Pumas had a great first half and led 20-17 at halftime.
The Phoenix dominated the second half. They put 40 points on the scoreboard in the final 18 minutes, while limiting Poynette to 19.
Katelyn Chadwick was the only Puma to score in double figures. She finished with 13 points, while teammate Jessica Bruchs added seven.
Bruchs led Poynette with eight rebounds, while Chadwick grabbed seven. Jalynn Morter, Bruchs and Molly Anderson each had two assists.
Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt exploded for a game-high 28 points, while Lauren Paulsen contributed 18.
Lake Mills 66
Poynette 45
The Lady Pumas fell behind by 17 points in the first half and were never able to recover.
The L-Cats controlled the action in the first half and led 40-23 at halftime.
Poynette was competitive in the second half, but were outscored 26-22.
Chadwick paced Poynette with 12 points, while Megan Reddeman chipped in nine.
Reddeman, Morter and Bruchs each grabbed five rebounds. Bruchs and Reddeman also registered three assists.
The Lady L-Cats had three players score in double figures, including Julianna Wagner (16), Vivian Guerrero (13) and Taylor Roughen (12).
