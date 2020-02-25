The Future looks bright for the Poynette prep wrestling team. The Pumas had three sophomores and three freshmen compete at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional.
The Pumas had freshman 126-pounder James Amacher, sophomore 120-pounder Cash Stewart and freshman 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre punch their respective tickets to the state tournament with top-three finishes. It is their most state qualifiers since having five in 2009.
Poynette finished fifth at the sectional with 56 points.
“It was an exciting day at sectionals for the team,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “We really have a bright future ahead of us with all six qualifiers being underclassmen. I’m really proud of the entire team on such a great season. It was great to see all of their hard work in practice and outside of practice really pay off.”
Random Lake was first at the sectional with 154 team points, followed in the top four by Kenosha Christian Life (138), Cedar Grove (115) and Markesan (61).
Stewart and Hamre led the way for the Pumas with sectional titles. Amacher finished in third place.
Stewart advanced to state for a second time after a dominating run through the sectional. He pinned Winnebago Lutheran’s Carson Fultin in 2 minutes, 46 seconds in the opening round and Cedar Grove’s Winston Reichle in 5:33 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Stewart dominated Random Lake’s Ethan San Felippo 10-0.
“Cash had another amazing day,” Leu said. “It is the second weekend in a row he did not allow a single point to be scored on him.”
Stewart will take a 41-1 record into the state tournament. He will face either Saint Croix Falls’ Mason Will (37-8) or Westby’s Logan Turben (28-9) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Hamre opened the sectional by pinning Markesan’s Caleb Stoll in 3:12. He then edged Kenosha Christian Life’s Kade Pinter 5-2 in the semifinals.
Hamre earned the sectional crown with an 11-4 decision over Random Lake’s Parker Scholler in the championship match.
“Gunnar looked very fundamentally sound when he wrestled in the semis and finals,” Leu said.
Hamre is a team-best 42-1 for the season. He will face either Cadott’s Cole Pfeiffer (31-16) or Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove (23-10) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Like Stewart and Hamre, Amacher had a pin in the first round on Saturday. He stuck Oostburg’s Will Theune in 4:59, following it up with a 7-5 overtime victory over Laconia’s Colton Lovejoy in the semifinals.
Amacher was pinned by Kenosha Christian Life’s Javis Pinter in 2:59 in the finals.
Amacher slipped to third after falling 21-9 to Ozaukee’s Cael Large in the second-place wrestleback.
“James had some really physical matches at the beginning of the day and showed grit and determination,” Leu said.
With the third-place finish, Amacher moved to 30-8 on the year. He will face Shell Lake’s Tyler Schunck (31-10) in the opening round on Thursday.
The Pumas also had 106-pounder Isaiah Gauer, 113-pounder Aiden Pinheiro and 152-pounder Owen Bahr compete at the sectional, but they did not place.
Gayer was pinned by Cedar Grove’s Mason Hoopman and Princeton-Green Lake’s Isaiah Wagner in the first period.
Pinheiro was also pinned twice in the first period by Kenosha Christian Life’s Troy Dolphin and Markesan’s Cole Slark.
Bahr was pinned by Parkview’s Korben Brown in the first period in the opening round and then lost by fall in the second period to Cedar Grove’s Dylan Tuenissen.
The WIAA State tournament will start on Feb. 27 at the Kohl Center in Madison and will run through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.