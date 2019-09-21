The Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS Department on Tuesday, Sept. 17 received grants from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
They were awarded $28,068 to fund the purchase of a cardiac monitor and defibrillator, which will replace their current and outdated equipment to ensure better patient monitoring in the field.
Members of the departments, including Assistant Chief Amber Hahn, were there to accept the grant and thanked the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for its generous contribution. Hahn showed off the new piece of equipment at the event to the attendees.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.
Through the non-profit 501©(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $714,000 in Wisconsin.
Each Firehouse Subs restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation.
Donation canisters on register counters explain the non-profit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar.
All funds raised benefit the foundation.
The foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate a sum equivalent to 0.11% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1 million through Dec. 31, 2019.
To donate to the foundation online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
