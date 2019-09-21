On Sept. 17 at approximately 3:17 p.m. the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and a pick-up truck.
According to a press release, the crash was reported to have occurred near the intersection of State Highway 22 and County Highway B in the Town of Lowville.
Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2015 IC School bus was northbound on State Highway 22 and a 2018 Ford truck was southbound, each approaching County Highway B. It appears the school bus was turning left, intending to proceed onto County Highway B. As the school bus turned, it did so without yielding to the oncoming pick-up. The pick-up impacted the school bus on the right half of the front bumper.
The school bus was driven by an adult male subject and was occupied by two students. The pick-up was operated by an adult female and had an adult female passenger. The occupants of the pick-up were transported with minor injuries by Rio EMS. The occupants of the school bus claimed no injury. The truck occupants and the bus driver were believed to have been properly restrained with seatbelts. The roadway sustained partial closure during the investigation.
The operator of the school bus was cited for failure to yield right-of-way while making a left turn. The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Names of the drivers and passengers are not yet available for release.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rio Fire Department, Rio EMS, Bills Towing and Blystone Towing.
