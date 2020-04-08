The would-be fly tier looked up from her fly-tying vice and said, “There is a real knack to this fly-tying stuff.”
If you ever get a chance to look at the flies that local fly tier Sandy Kienast ties or the fishing rods she has been turning out in her shop in the basement room just off the side of the stained glass studio you’d argue with the opening statement above.
There is more than just a knack to tying great looking flies and other baits that Sandy creates. Instead of using the word “knack” a better way to say it would be to say, “Fly tying and rod building is an art.”
My later father-in-law had a knack for creating flies from the time he was a young lad growing up in the house I now live in here at Oshaukuta. He created streamers with a hook, some tail hairs snipped off the tail of a gray or fox squirrel that he’d harvested. His creations were intended to imitate a small minnow darting and cruising through the waters of Rocky Run Creek or whatever stream he found himself wading through in search of dinner. The heads of those flies, many of which I still have in my collection appear that he may have used some sewing thread. According to his legendary stories they may not have looked the prettiest, but they did catch fish.
Sandy’s flies and streamers also catch fish and they are works of art. Many of the streamers are bright, beautiful pieces of work and some are so great looking that I often think it would be a shame to even use one for fear of wrecking it.
Sandy has a huge assortment of trout flies, flies, poppers and other creations meant for panfish or bass. If you are interested in fishing for larger fish like pike and muskies she can create those as well. You’d just have to give her an idea of something you think big fish would go for. She has the tools, the materials and the expertise to get the job taken care of. Also, if you think you’d like your own custom-made fly rod, spinning rod or casting rod she can handle that as well.
A 1985 graduate of Poynette High School Sandy got interested in tying flies when the local chapter of Trout Unlimited offered a free class in the area. She doesn’t remember where the class was held but I’m pretty sure it was at the home of Clark Vangsnes in the mid-80s. Local Trout Unlimited National Executive staff member Tom Flesh lived just east of Sandy on Tomlinson road. He was instrumental in getting the class offered. Brothers Lowell and Bob Genrich of Madison were avid fly fishermen and helped teach the class. I too was in the class. I tied some flies and streamers for a time but Sandy, who also started fishing with her own creations while fishing with a certain friend kept on doing it and has never quit.
To learn more about the art of fly tying she spends time watching online videos and on YouTube where she gets new patterns, new ideas when it comes to materials. A year or so ago she gave me several of her creations including a small frog that she used a new material to make. It’s an awesome little frog that can be cast with a fly rod. She also watches podcasts to get more new ideas.
A few months ago, I saw Sandy at the Front Bench at the local BP station. I told her that I was planning on building myself a nice spinning rod that could be used for walleye fishing. She told me not to purchase equipment because she has a complete rod building set up. I visited her workshop and was amazed. I was even more amazed when she told me the story of how she acquired the set up.
A number of years ago she took a rod building class. She purchased a wooden set up to wrap the rod guides and purchased other building materials such as epoxy, glue, colored threads and more. At the class she took, she built a 3-weight fly rod and caught trout and panfish with it. “It’s pretty neat to catch a fish on a rod that you have built and use a fly that you tied,” she said.
She continued to create more flies and had a pretty good selection of a wide variety. She asked for and got permission from a neighbor who lives along the stream to put up a small sign advertising for her flies. Soon thereafter a gentleman called her and visited her workshop. He bought a large supply of flies. During the conversation he learned that she was interested in getting more involved in rod building and cut a deal with her. He told her that he had purchased a complete rod building set up but had not had time to build a rod and probably would not find the time. He offered her the entire package of rod building equipment in return for a rod that she would build for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.