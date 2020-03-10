In the early going, Cambridge and Poynette were in a track meet.
That didn’t last as the Poynette Pumas were able to slow Cambridge down with their 1-3-1 zone defense and Cambridge was able to slow Poynette down with its pack-line, man-to-man defense.
Gracie Korth and Mayah Holzhueter were able to navigate the gaps in the Poynette zone in the first few minutes of the second half causing Poynette defenders to foul in an attempt to cut off the gaps.
The result was Cambridge establishing and maintaining onto at least a nine-point lead over the last 11 minutes before ultimately claiming a 45-28 victory over Poynette in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday night.
“When we got into the locker room, Mayah was like, ‘Gracie, you need to go inside,’ and I was like ‘OK, we’ll talk to coach about it,’” said Korth, who finished with 18 points, “Then coach (Kelly Cunningham) came in and without us saying anything to her, she said, ‘Gracie, go in.’
“I didn’t really expect it, but it was good.”
It was the first ever sectional game for the Lady Pumas.
Korth scored six points for the Jays (13-12) on an 8-2 run to open the second half and went to the free-throw line twice during the run. That was a theme in the early going of the second half: Holzhueter, Korth and Taylor Stenklyft would “punch gaps,” as Cunningham said, and the Poynette zone would be late rotating leading to foul trouble.
The Pumas (10-15) picked up their sixth foul with 9 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second half. Cambridge made 14 of its 24 free throws and Poynette missed all three of its attempts.
“Part of why they were better against our zone in the second half was that we were fouling,” Poynette co-head coach Nathan Morter said. “We were in the bonus for 10 minutes in the second half. They kept attacking and we kept fouling. We talked about it after the game, if the ball drops to the low block, we need to be fronting the post — we weren’t doing that. We made a lot of mental errors.”
Holzhueter finished with 10 points and senior guard Olivia Williams added seven.
With the win, Cambridge will travel to Madison Edgewood to take on La Crosse Aquinas at 1 p.m. with a trip to the Resch Center and the state tournament on the line.
As Morter cited mental errors on defense, Cambridge played its man-to-man defense to perfection denying entry passes into the post and helping on the back side to eliminate the threat of a lob pass. Knowing that Poynette is a team that can get hot from long range at any moment, the Blue Jays switched on every screen.
“We were switching, we usually jam the post, but we had to switch the screen against their offense,” Cunningham said. “It’s something we’ve done at times this season, but it was a big part of what we were doing today. The girls can make those switches on the fly, but it wasn’t a major part of preparation in practice tonight, so it was great that they were able to adjust on the fly.
“We really had to stress communication and at half, we talked about how loud it was and that we had to be loud in here.”
Poynette made four of its five 3-pointers in the first half. Junior Jessica Bruchs scored eight of her 12 points in the first half.
“I felt like we put up a lot of good shots, but we didn’t make a lot of shots,” Morter said. “We got open looks, got the ball into the post, they just didn’t drop tonight.”
The sectional semifinal marked the end for Poynette’s senior class of Lucy Cuff, Mikayla Fox, Molly Anderson and Brianna Schulz.
