Wins were again hard to come by for the Poynette prep baseball team. After garnering just win all of last season, the Pumas finished this spring with an overall record of 3-15.
Poynette did snap its 18-game Capitol North Conference losing streak, which dated back to the end of the 2017 season.
The Pumas finished sixth in the Capitol North with a 1-9 mark.
Lake Mills was a perfect 10-0 on its way to the conference title, followed by Watertown Luther Prep (7-3), Lodi (5-5), Columbus (5-5), Lakeside Lutheran (2-8) and Poynette.
The Pumas dropped their first five games of the season by a combined score of 47-12.
Poynette finally got in the win column with a 9-7 non-conference decision over Westfield.
After the win over Westfield, the Pumas dropped seven straight games before tallying their only win streak of the season. They took care of Marshall 10-2 and then ended their conference losing streak with a 13-3 win over Lakeside Lutheran.
After dropping their final two games of the regular season, the Pumas fell 13-3 to Columbus in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
All was not bad for Poynette, as it had three players earn all-conference.
Senior infielder Kevin Gorman and junior utility player Noah Stark both were named first-team all-conference, while junior outfielder Austin Gray was named to the second time.
With Stark and Gray returning next season, the Pumas have a good foundation to build around for next season. They will be looking for their first winning season since going 13-9 in 2017.
