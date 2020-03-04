The Poynette boys basketball team had its long regular season come to an end on Feb. 27. The Pumas suffered their eighth straight loss in their Capitol North finale with host Lakeside Lutheran.
The Warriors earned their second win over Poynette this season after prevailing 68-56.
The Pumas finished the regular season 6-16 overall. They were 1-9 in the Capitol North to tie Watertown Luther Prep for sixth place.
Lake Mills claimed the conference title with a 9-1 mark, followed by Columbus (7-3), Lodi (7-3), Lakeside Lutheran (5-5), Poynette and Luther Prep.
Lakeside Lutheran grabbed momentum in the first half and led 30-23 at halftime.
The Pumas tried to rally in the second half, but were outscored 38-33.
Nik Feller paced Poynette with 25 points, while Kelby Petersen finished with 18.
Noah Stark (five), Jake Buss (two), Parker Walstad (two) and Brayden O’Connor (one) also scored for the Pumas.
Matt Davis led Lakeside Lutheran with 13 points, while Ian Olszewski chipped in 10. The Warriors got nine points each from Carter Schneider, John O’Connell and Levi Birkholz.
The Pumas, who are the No. 11 seed, opened the WIAA Division 3 playoffs this past Tuesday against sixth-seeded Evansville. A recap will be in next week’s paper.
The winner of the regional opener will play at third-seeded Lodi in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday. The regional final is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
