The Poynette boys basketball team had its season come to an abrupt end in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs last week.
Host Evansville used a second-half surge to sprint past the Pumas 43-29 on March 3.
“We didn’t get stops at crucial times to put together a serious run,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “We needed some big buckets and to not turn the ball over. We just couldn’t put together a needed run.”
The Pumas lost their final nine games of the season and finished 6-17 overall.
“This season went pretty well,” Odegaard said. “We won the most games since I have been here. Guys are improving and the program as a whole is still improving. We just need a good summer to keep things going in the right direction.”
The Blue Devils had their season come to an end one game later after falling 66-48 to Lodi in the regional semifinals.
The game went back-and-forth for most of the first half.
Poynette took its biggest lead, 23-21, of the half following a basket by Kelby Petersen with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the half.
However, Evansville scored the final eight points of the first half. Gavin Mielke had a three-pointer at the buzzer to put the Blue Devils up 29-23 at halftime.
“We didn’t play great fundamental defense in the first half, but the guys battled and worked hard,” Odegaard said. “That shot at the buzzer gave them a lot of momentum.”
Nik Feller led Poynette with 10 points in the first half, while Noah Stark added eight.
The Blue Devils took control of the game with a 22-10 outburst to open the second half to increase the lead to 51-33 with 8:03 remaining.
“I thought we were not good defensively in the second half,” Odegaard said.
After 10 straight points by Feller and a basket by Petersen, Poynette pulled to within 11, 56-45, with 5:45 remaining.
Leading 58-47, Evansville slammed the door shut with a 14-5 run to close out the game.
Feller finished with a game-high 23 points, while Petersen contributed 12.
The Pumas got eight points from Stark, while Brayden O’Connor (three), Aiden Klosky (two), Colby Savich (two) and Riley Radewan (two) also contributed points.
Trey Louis paced the Blue Devils with 17 points, while Ryan Thompson added 15. Seth Maag came away with 13 points in the win.
The game marked the end for Poynette’s senior class of O’Connor, Stark, Blake Caldwell, Jake Buss, Savich, Danny Weisensel, Parker Walstad and Buster Paust.
“I thought the seniors battled all season,” Odegaard said. “They made practice enjoyable every day. They are my first group when I came here, so they will always have a special place with me.”
