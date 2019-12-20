The holidays can be stressful. Imagine not being sure whether or not you can provide a meal with all the trimmings to your family. This heightens the anxiety some families feel around the holidays.
Yet, this is where a collaboration between local organizations and businesses steps in. At Thanksgiving, as well as for Christmas, the Poynette Food Pantry, Poynette Piggly Wiggly and local businesses make sure any area family that needs a holiday meal receive one.
“It’s a fantastic collaboration between various groups to make sure area families that feel tight financially can have a holiday meal,” says Ruth Ann Waugh, the coordinator of the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry Inc.
At Thanksgiving, the Poynette Food Pantry arranged for 50 area families to receive the necessary ingredients for Thanksgiving meals. Valued at $60 per box, this means about $3,000 worth of Thanksgiving meals were made available families right within this community.
The Poynette Area Community Food Pantry would like to thank the many people who helped provide the meals, donated food, distributed the meals and helped prepare the food boxes. A special thank you to the Poynette Piggly Wiggly for their assistance making these meals possible.
For more information about the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry Inc, please contact coordinator Ruth Ann Waugh at 608-635-4167.
