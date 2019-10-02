The Poynette girls and boys cross country teams were in top form at the Duck Pond Invite hosted by Big Foot High School on Sept. 24. Both Puma squads came away with second place.
“We had a much improved meet at the Duck Pond Invitational,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “It was a combination of getting a bit healthier and being readier to race. We challenged the kids a bit to come with the correct mental preparation and they responded.”
The Lady Pumas finished the meet with 85 team points to place second behind Rockford Christian (38) at the 16-team invite.
“The varsity girls team had a solid race.” Frehner said. “Overall, our group has not been healthy for a few weeks, but we are rounding back into form.”
The Poynette boys also finished second to Rockford Christian (48) at the event with 92 points.
“The varsity boys team ran a much stronger race than they did at or last meet,” Frehner said.
Katelyn Chadwick highlighted the day for the Lady Pumas with an individual title. She topped the field with her time of 20 minutes, 4 seconds.
“Katelyn Chadwick had a phenomenal race,” Frehner said. “She beat a very good runner from Broadhead/Juda by a significant amount. She ran right behind her for the first half of the race and then put an aggressive move to take the lead and never looked back.”
The Pumas’ Gwen Golueke came in 14th place with her time of 22:59.
The Lady Pumas also had Abby Marquardt (16th, 23:18) and Felicia Ritzke (18th, 23:31) finish in the top 20 at the invite.
Lizzie Schwenn (38th, 24:32) was the final scoring runner for the Poynette girls, while Megan Reddeman (49th, 24:52) and Emma McGlynn (62nd, 26:37) also competed in the varsity race.
“Lizzie Schwenn also ran another solid race,” Frehner said. “She has been so consistent for us this season. When other girls have faltered, she had always been there to pick them up. She was chosen for Feet of the Meet.”
The Lady Pumas finished third in the Junior Varsity race with 64 points.
Mollie Blochwitz was the leading runner for the Poynette girls JV team. She finished in fourth place, while teammates Hazel Ruckle (ninth), Sydney Tobin (14th), Riley Kluz (17th) and Mikayla Fox (20th) also factored into the team score.
The Poynette boys were led in the varsity race by Elias Ritzke. He clocked in at 17:41 to place second overall.
Tucker Johnson (13th, 18:50) was the only other Puma to finish in the top 20.
The final scoring runners for Poynette were Trent Sickenberger (22nd, 19:17), Trent Chadwick (25th, 19:37) and Quentin Pinheiro (30th, 19:52). Cash Stewart (54th, 20:33) and Carter Hansen (55th, 20:36) also competed in the race.
“I was especially happy with Trent Chadwick and Quentin Pinheiro’s effort to get out harder,” Frehner said. “It was certainly more difficult for them over the second half of the race, but they put themselves in the correct position. It really paid off as their performance was much improved. Chadwick was picked for Feet of the Meet.”
Poynette’s JV boys team came away with a title after recording 45 points.
The Pumas had Adam Hehl (fourth), Logan Bahr (sixth) and Quinn Johnson (eighth) finish in the top 10, while Garret Johnson (12th) and Isaiah Gauer (15th) closed out the team score.
This Friday, Poynette will take part in the Nightfall Invite at Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m.
