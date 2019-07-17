The Poynette Pumas summer fastpitch softball team enjoyed a great week after going 6-2 to take third place at the Baraboo Thunder Classic 16/17U Tournament last weekend.
The brunt of the pitching was handled by Molly Anderson, as she went 5-2 on the week, including handling the duties in the circle in the first five games of the Baraboo tournament. “Molly was a warrior all weekend long as we had to battle back countless times from huge deficits on the scoreboard,” Poynette coach Bob Tomlinson said.
On the offensive side of the game, the Pumas were led by a host of hitters who contributed in a myriad of ways. Anderson, along with the Pumas other recently named All-State player Lucy Cuff, put on a hitting clinic along with Mollie Blochwitz, and Morgan Jones.
The Summer Pumas roster includes about half of the high school team that has won back-to-back state titles.
“About half of our high school roster consists of girls whose birthdays fell before January 1 and on that date they were 17 years old so they are too old to play in 16-Under tournaments, so we have to look for 17-U events and Baraboo offers that,“ Tomlinson said. “The rest of the summer roster includes younger Poynette players who played on the JV team in the spring or girls who we add on from other schools in the area such as Portage, Waunakee and DeForest. The other varsity Pumas play on the PFO’s Crush team that won a large tournament in Florida last week.”
On Wednesday night in Waunakee, the Pumas won a doubleheader 12-2 in five innings as Anderson got the victory, scattering four hits. Cuff strutted her stuff by going 2-for-3, while Lauren Smithback, who hails from Waunakee, and Blochwitz were also 2-for-3.
In Game 2, Ashia Meister logged the innings in the circle and held off Waunakee in an 8-2 win. She allowed just three hits.
At the plate, the leaders were Anderson, Cuff and Brianna Schulz, all of whom had two hits. Blochwitz, Meister and Alanna Borgen had one hit each.
In Baraboo, the team won its first two games played on Friday by scores of 11-3 and 10-6.
Anderson pitched complete games to get the victories.
In Game 1, Cuff went 3-for-3 with a double, Jones was 2-for-3, Lauren Smithback was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Borgen was 2-for-2 with a double and Blochwitz had one hit.
Game 2 saw the Pumas commit three errors in the fifth inning to allow the Mad City Panic to get back in the game, but held them off for the win.
Anderson got the win, while Cuff’s bat stayed hot as she went 2-for-3. Smithback went 2-for-3 with a double.
Saturday saw the Pumas forced to play a game with just eight players due to a multitude of issues and they were beaten in a valiant effort 7-5.
Blochwitz went 3-for-4 with a double and two triples, Anderson was 2-for-4, Schulz went 2-for-3 and Jones was 2-for-4.
In Game 2 on Saturday, most of the players returned in a 2-1 win over Mad City Panic. Smithback had a sixth- inning triple and scored on a squeeze bunt. Anderson scattered four hits to get the win.
Sunday morning saw the Pumas fall behind 5-0 before they even batted. Errors at shortstop and centerfield led to five unearned runs in the top of the first for the Mad City Crush.
Poynette countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and Anderson held off a good hitting Madison team by allowing just two more runs.
A run in the fourth and three in the fifth cut the deficit. Trailing by one in the bottom of the seventh, the Pumas rallied at the bottom of the order as Keyera Carlson of Portage singled, as did Taylor Konpaeki of DeForest. Lindsey Smithback reached on an error that scored Carlson and then Cuff singled to right to score the game winner.
The Baraboo Thunder ended the run for the Pumas with a seven-run first inning. Konpaeki, an eighth grader at DeForest, came on to relieve Anderson and held off the Baraboo team with just two more runs, but the Pumas could muster just five runs of their own.
Lauren Smithback went 3-for-3 with a double, while Cuff and Mikayla Fox both had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.