As it sprints toward the WIAA postseason, the Poynette girls basketball team is picking up steam. For the first time this season, the Pumas earned back-to-back wins last week.
On Feb. 6, the Lady Pumas completed the season sweep of Columbus. Poynette downed the visiting Cardinals 39-36.
The win pushed the Pumas to 2-5 in the Capitol North Conference.
Poynette moved to 8-11 overall the following night after defeating visiting Wisconsin Dells 39-26.
The Lady Pumas will be on the road this Friday. They will play in Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette 39
Columbus 36
The Capitol North battle was tight right down to the final seconds.
Both teams struggled offensively, especially in the first half.
Poynette held a 19-16 advantage at halftime.
The Pumas would hold on to the three-point lead through the second half as both teams scored 20 points in the final 18 minutes.
Megan Reddeman led Poynette with nine points, while Molly Anderson finished with eight.
Anderson pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, while Reddeman, Jalynn Morter and Josie Wakefield had two assists apiece.
Amy Theilen had eight points for Columbus.
Poynette 39
Wisconsin Dells 26
The Lady Pumas had their best defensive effort of the season in the win over Wisconsin Dells. It was the first time this season they held an opponent under 30 points.
The Pumas jumped out to an 18-13 halftime lead and increased the margin in the second half.
The Lady Pumas again held the Chiefs to 13 points in the second half, while putting 21 on the scoreboard themselves.
Jessica Bruchs had the hot hand for Poynette. She finished with a game-high 11 points, while Hadley Walters scored eight.
Anderson came away with six rebounds, while Reddeman had five. Katelyn Chadwick collected four assists.
