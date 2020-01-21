Construction continues to move along at the site of the new Poynette Elementary School, according to an update provided at the Poynette School Board’s Monday meeting.
District Administrator Matt Shappell said the process is on track, if not ahead of schedule, in time for teachers to move into the new building early this summer. The goal is to have students in the new school for the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
While some projects around the district funded by referendum monies have already been completed, such as new rooftop units at the high school and the addition of an emergency access point off of Lincoln Street, others will begin soon. Work on Poynette High School’s STEAM wing and front entrance will start during the district’s spring break in mid-March.
According to Shappell, there will be “significant changes” to the high school parking lot and entrances during construction, leading to officials having to reconfigure things for students. Bus stops for high schoolers will occur where elementary students are currently dropped off on the district’s campus, according to Shappell. Additionally, he told the board the current middle/elementary school and high school buildings will be closed for most of the summer while updates are completed.
In other news related to the building changes, the district plans to hire a realtor to help with the sale of the Arlington Early Learning Center. Board members opted to sell the facility during last month’s meeting. Per district policy, the board must have an appraisal done prior to the solicitation of offers.
During the Jan. 20 meeting, Shappell said he will request quotes from professionals for those services and hopes to report back to the board in February with a recommendation on who to hire.
The board also approved the administration’s recommendation to spend approximately $90,000 on new playground equipment for the new elementary school. After seeking quotes from companies, administrators chose Lee Recreation’s plan, which includes decks, climbers, slides, play activity panels and swings. Additionally, the approved bid includes an inclusive spinner and orb rocker, which officials described as “more adaptable equipment.”
The district also plans to move some of the newest play equipment from the existing elementary school to the new building, at a cost of $9,500 from the same company.
On another new school related matter, Shappell updated the board on the ongoing traffic study for the North and Main Street intersection near the future elementary. According to a memo submitted to the board about the topic, it appears the study’s results may indicate that use of flashing signals and crossing guards “will suffice to keep students safe with the uptick in traffic.”
However, the memo states the district would support a stop sign at the intersection, but because the area falls under Columbia County’s jurisdiction, the county’s highway commission would have to approve the adjustment. At this point, administrators are proposing to hire additional crossing guards. Their revised plan would also include village-installed crosswalks and flashing signals, according to the memo.
If county officials agree that those three additions are enough to mitigate hazards to pedestrians, the district may be able to use fewer buses, which could possibly lead to a single or slightly staggered start time, according to the memo.
Shappell told the board he hopes the intersection improvement details will be ironed out by April or May.
In other news, the board approved:
- The addition of a new scholarship opportunity for students. The Sarnow Family Scholarship will award up to three $2,000 scholarships to eligible students pursuing a career in a service field, such as social work or law enforcement.
- The open enrollment seats for the 2020-21 school year. Grades kindergarten through 12th have available seats ranging from 11 to 43. However, the district’s special education programs for grades K-12 have more projected students than the maximum enrollment limit, leading to no open enrollment seats being offered.
