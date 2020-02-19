After a strong showing at the Capitol Conference Tournament, the Poynette prep wrestling team continued its resurgence with a stellar effort at the WIAA Division 3 Johnson Creek Regional last Saturday.
The Pumas came away with 167 team points to finish third behind Horicon (220.5) and Marshall (170).
“We had a great showing from all of our wrestlers,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “It was just a fantastic feeling watching the wrestlers dominate their matches. All of the hard work over the season really paid off. We went in knowing we were sitting in good positions and stayed focused on the end prize.”
In Division 3, the top-two finishers in each weight class advance to the sectional.
The Pumas got regional titles from 106-pounder Isaiah Gauer, 120-pounder Cash Stewart, 126-pounder James Amacher and 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre.
“Isaiah, Cash, James, and Gunnar all wrestled really soundly and showed they are ready for the next level by dominating in the finals,” Leu said.
Gauer pinned both of his opponents on Saturday. He recorded a fall in 1 minute, 50 seconds against Johnson Creek’s Matthew Gruss in the finals.
Stewart continued his great season with two more pins at the regional. The returning state qualifier, who is 38-1 this season, pinned Watertloo’s Juan Alonso in 3:57 in the championship match.
Amacher also garnered a pair of falls. He stuck Waterloo’s Jacob Soter in 1:25 in the finals.
Just like his teammates, Hamre, who is 39-1, pinned both of his regional opponents. He worked his way to a fall in 1:41 in the championship match against Horicon Hunter Augustine.
Also punching their ticket to the sectional were the Pumas Aiden Pinheiro (113) and Owen Bahr (152. Both finished in second place.
Pinheiro was pinned by Horicon’s Brady Groenewold in 2:33 in the finals, but he bounced back to defeat Dodgeland’s Braxton Kohn 11-5 in a second-place wrestleback.
“Aiden did a great job battling through illness to punch his ticket as well,” Leu said.
After pinning his first two opponents, Bahr lost 10-0 to Johnson Creek’s Isaiah Wollet in the finals.
“Owen got some redemption beating a Waterloo opponent that beat him just last week in the finals at conference,” Leu said.
The Pumas had 132-pounder Matthew Bartz and 160-pounder Dylan Elsing place fourth on Saturday.
Bartz was pinned by Marshall’s Cai Resler in 17 seconds in the third-place match, while Elsing lost 7-2 to Marshall’s Angel Lopez.
Poynette’s Adam Hehl placed sixth at 145. He was pinned in 5:26 by Johnson Creek’s Alejandro Saldana in the fifth-place match.
The Pumas will be at the Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The top-three place finishers will advance to the state tournament in Madison.
