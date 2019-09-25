After opening the season strong with a pair of wins, the Poynette prep football team has hit a rough patch.
Last Friday, the Pumas suffered their third straight loss after dropping their Capitol North Conference opener 52-13 to visiting Lake Mills.
Poynette (2-3 overall) fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and was never able to recover.
The L-Cats opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Adam Moen.
Charlie Cassady followed with a 45-yard touchdown run.
The Pumas jumped back in the game early in the second quarter with a 42-yard touchdown run by Austin Gray. Christian Bault added the extra-point kick.
Lake Mills answered in a big way. They scored 24 unanswered points to close out the first half.
Moen had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Retrum and a 36-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Cassady added a 20-yard touchdown run, while the L-Cats added a 19-yard field goal.
The L-Cats added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Moen and Cassady both had short touchdown runs.
Poynette closed out its scoring in the final seconds of the game, as Jimmy Heath tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaden McCormick.
The Pumas’ Noah Stark finished the game 6-of-14 passing for 55 yards, while Gray rushed for 55 yards on seven carries. Colby Savich had four catches for 39 yards.
Heath and Tristian Kingsland led Poynette’s defense with six tackles apiece.
Moen finished the game 12-of-22 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a team-high 129 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Cassady racked up 110 yards rushing and three touchdowns on nine carries.
Poynette will travel to long-time rival Lodi for a 7 p.m. game this Friday. It will be their final meeting as members of the Capitol North Conference.
