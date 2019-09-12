The Poynette boys and girls cross country teams made the most of having a hone-course advantage on Thursday and claimed Small Division titles at the invite they hosted at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course.
The Lady Pumas finished with a score of 42 points to finish 20 points ahead of second-place Marshall (62).
The Poynette boys had an impressive score of 25 on their way to the Small Division title.
Marshall came second with 45.
The Lady Pumas’ Katelyn Chadwick won the Small Division individual title with her time of 20 minutes, 23.01 seconds.
Abbey Marquardt (seventh) and Felicia Ritzke (ninth) also placed in the top 10 in the Small Division.
Like Chadwick, Elias Ritzke claimed the individual Small Division to lead the Puma boys. He had a time of 17:46.06.
Tucker Johnson (third), Trent Sickenberger (fourth), Trent Chadwick (seventh) and Austin Kruger (10th) also placed in the top 10.
For more on the invite check back online and in next week’s Press.
