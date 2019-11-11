The current St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette has reached its 50th Anniversary. A ‘Dedication Anniversary Mass’ was held on Nov.3 to celebrate the occasion. Bishop Donald Hying, Diocese of Madison, visited the St. Thomas Parish and was the celebrant for the dedication Mass. Reverend Father Balaraju Eturi, pastor, was the concelebrant.
The Church was officially dedicated on Nov. 2, 1969 with Bishop Cletus O’Donnell officiating.
Following the Mass , a light lunch was provided by the St. Thomas Christian Women and Knights of Columbus Council #6997. This was Bishop Hying’s first visit to the parish since his coming to the Diocese of Madison in June 2019. Many parishioner’s were able to meet and visit with Bishop Hying during the social gathering.
(0) comments
