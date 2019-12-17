The Poynette girls basketball team split a pair of non-conference games last week.
The Pumas suffered their second loss of the season Dec. 10. They dropped a 63-61 heartbreaker to visiting Belleville.
The Lady Pumas didn’t dwell on the loss and came back with a solid effort against host Cambridge last Friday. Propelled by their defense, the Pumas earned a 49-43 victory.
Poynette is now 2-2 overall.
The Pumas are off until this Saturday. They will host Wisconsin Heights at 5:30 p.m.
Belleville 63
Poynette 61
It was a tale of two halves for the Lady Pumas.
Poynette grabbed momentum in the first half and led 31-27 at halftime.
Things turned in Belleville’s favor in the second half, holding an advantage of 36-30 in the final 18 minutes.
Megan Reddeman was the only Puma to score in double figures. She finished with 14 points.
Josie Wakefield, Jalynn Morter and Jessica Bruchs all scored nine points for Poynette, while Katelyn Chadwick and Lucy Cuff finished with eight and seven, respectively.
Ava Fley led four Belleville players in double figures with 14 points. Erin Kittleson and Mickey Stampfll both recorded 12 points, while Jenna Shrader added 11.
Poynette 49
Cambridge 43
Poynette’s defense was the story in the win over Cambridge, helping them overcome their lowest point total of the season.
The Lady Pumas held a slim 27-24 lead at halftime and then turned up the defensive pressure in the second half.
The Pumas held the Blue Jays to 19 points in the second half and added three points to their lead.
Reddeman again led the Lady Pumas with 16 points, while Morter chipped in 10. Chadwick and Bruchs both recorded eight points.
Gracie Korth was the only Cambridge player to score in double figures. She finished with 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.