People came to listen to plans for an upcoming sidewalk project happening near the new elementary school at the regular Poynette Village Board meeting on Monday.
Kory Anderson, village engineer, said the village and the school district have talked about adding sidewalk near the new elementary school and have have identified where they will need it for the 2020-21 school year.
“The school administrative mentioned without the sidewalk here, these kids with no connection will still need to be bussed to school,” Anderson said. “That facilitated the discussion.”
The Poynette School District will be creating a six-foot asphalt path on North Street and part of North Main Street extending down to the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department. The village will then be adding an additional asphalt path in front of the fire department and down to Highway 51.
In the first phase of the project, the plan is to add a four-foot concrete sidewalk on the east side of West Seward Street and part of the south side of Colby Boulevard, Sunset Drive and Grant Street. Anderson said the north side of these streets and the west side of Seward are too steep for sidewalk and “was going to be expensive”.
Anderson said residents in these areas who have landscaping in the project area may have to removing the landscaping. However, he said he will be looking at issues on a case-by-case basis. The village also plans to plant new trees with this project.
Along with the sidewalk projects is a plan to improve the trail running from Seward Street to Colby Park. The village was recently approved for a $133,000 grant for this part of the project. Village Administrator Martin Shanks said the village still has to determine the full scope of the trail project.
During public comment, one resident said some people have purchased lots on Colby and Seward because they don’t have sidewalks and believes the money could be spent better elsewhere to improve the village.
Another resident said this sidewalk project should not be about the cost of landscaping but about safety. She said it is dangerous in this area by having kids walking and playing in the street.
If the village moves forward with the sidewalk, they plan to bid for the project in January and have it start in May of 2020. The village wants all the work to be done before the elementary school opens on Aug. 20, 2020.
“We would want to be done with all this work by then, if not sooner,” Anderson said.
Police vehicle
Police Chief Eric Fisher requested a new police vehicle in 2020 as part of the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan. The Village Board has previously moved the request to 2021 and allowed maintenance on the current vehicle in need of replacement.
Fisher said the 2012 Chevy Impala has experienced additional issues and will need its transmission fixed or replaced, which he said could cost more than what the car is worth. He has requested purchasing a 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor for the 2020 budget.
He said he wouldn’t be able to order it until January when the police department has its budget. Depending on the number of orders at the time, Fisher said they would receive the vehicle anywhere from February to April.
President Diana Kaschinske asked if the police department could survive on two vehicles but Fisher said no as they often have three to four active at any time. A majority of the board agreed it would be best to move forward with purchasing a new vehicle.
“I don’t think there’s any other choice from this board,” Kaschinske said.
Along with police business, the Village Board had a chance to meet the newest Poynette police officer Greggory DuBois. He is a graduate from UW-Stevens Point as well as the police academy. Fisher said he is currently going through training and DuBois is a good match for the department.
In addition, trustee Doug Avery announced he will be resigning from the board because he will no longer be a citizen in Poynette. He said he plans on traveling to see his grandkids in Texas. Kaschinske said he will be missed.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Avery said.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Operator’s licenses
- Sewer utility operator position
- Annual review of employee salary comparables
