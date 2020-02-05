The Poynette boys basketball team remained busy last week with a trio of games.
The Pumas scored their only win of the week on Jan. 27, when they downed visiting Marshall 52-48.
In their lone Capitol North Conference game of the week, the visiting Pumas lost 85-52 to Lake Mills.
Poynette also had a tough time against New Glarus last Saturday. The host Glarner Knights knocked off the Pumas 79-48.
The results dropped the Pumas to 6-10 overall and 1-3 in the Capitol North.
Poynette will play a 7:30 p.m. conference game in Lodi this Friday.
Poynette 52
Marshall 48
The Pumas had Nik Feller (14), Colby Savich (12) and Kelby Petersen (10) score in double figures, while Noah Stark (nine) was a point short.
Poynette held a slim 23-22 lead at halftime.
The Pumas secured the win by outscoring the Cardinals 29-26 in the second half.
Craig Ward led Marshall with 22 points, while Reid Truschinski added 13.
Lake Mills 85
Poynette 52
The L-Cats handed Poynette its worst loss of the season.
The Pumas were unable to slow down Lake Mills’ potent offense. It was the most points they have given up this season.
The L-Cats sprinted out to a 37-22 halftime lead.
Lake Mills slammed the door shut with a 48-30 surge in the second half.
Kelby Petersen led Poynette with 17 points, while Stark chipped in 11.
Charlie Bender (17), Mike Herrington (14), Adam Moen (13) and Drew Stoddard (10) scored in double figures for Lake Mills.
New Glarus 79
Poynette 48
New Glarus used a second-half offensive explosion to pull away from the Pumas.
The game was tight in the first half. The Glarner Knights held a 26-21 halftime lead.
New Glarus blew the game open with a 53-27 run in the second half.
Petersen poured in 15 points to lead the Pumas, while Feller contributed 14.
The Glarner Knights’ Mason Martinson finished with a game-high 16 points, while Nathan Streiff and Darris Schuett added 13 and 12, respectively.
