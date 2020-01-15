For the third time in the last four years, the Poynette boys curling team claimed a title at the Tietge Championship in Wausau on Jan. 4.
The Pumas were led by senior skip Coleman Thurston. He was joined on the team by senior third Jake Thurston, junior second Ian Pahman and junior lead Manning Wheeler.
Poynette opened the tournament with a 10-2 win over Mosinee and then knocked off Stevens Point by the same score.
In the semifinals, the Pumas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first end against Kimberly.
After Kimberly cut the deficit to 4-3, Poynette laid two in the fifth end.
Poynette held on for an 8-5 win over Kimberly.
The Pumas took on Kettle Moraine in the final game
Poynette scored two in the second end to take a 2-1 advantage. The Pumas added points in the fifth and sixth ends to go up 4-1.
The Pumas tacked on two more points in the seventh end to knock off Kettle Moraine 6-1.
The tournament victory will likely earn Poynette the top seed at the state championship tournament in Wausau Feb. 14-15.
JV
The Pumas sent Clayton Nehls, Kyle Lucey, Matthew Lannoye, Josh Lemke and William Plenty to the ice for junior varsity competition. The group went 1-2 at the bonspiel.
In-between losses to Kettle Moraine and Wausau East, the Pumas defeated Wausau West 10-2 in the second round.
