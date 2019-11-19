The Poynette prep football team had a long season in the Capitol North Conference, but the Pumas got some good news with eight spots on the all-conference list.
The Pumas finished 0-5 in the Capitol North.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North with a perfect 5-0 record, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (3-2), Columbus (3-2), Lodi (2-3), Watertown Luther Prep (2-3) and Poynette.
Senior running back Brayden O’Connor was the only Poynette player to earn first-team honors on offense. He was a second-team selection as a receiver last season.
O’Connor rushed for a team-high 664 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries.
The final spots on the first-team offense went to quarterback Adam Moen (Jr., Lake Mills), running backs Caden Brunell (Jr., Columbus) and Colton Nicolay (Sr., Lodi), receivers Hunter Buechel (Sr., Lake Mills), Matt Johnson (Sr., Lake Mills) and Nathan de Galley (Sr., Luther Prep), tight end Kade Parsons (Sr., Lodi) and lineman Will Jorgensen (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran), Austin Rennhack (Jr., Columbus), David Klein (Sr., Lake Mills), Dustyn Paulson (Sr., Lodi) and Jackson Lindemann (Sr., Luther Prep).
Moen was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Paulson earned Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The second-team all-conference list included Poynette senior tight end Colby Savich and senior lineman Austin Falk.
Savich came away with 28 catches for 249 yards.
The second team also included quarterback Matt Davis (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran), running back Jon Holtz (Jr., Luther Prep), receivers Carter Schneider (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran), Teagan Herschleb (Sr., Columbus) and Tersony Vater (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and lineman Camden Waterstradt (Sr., Lodi), Josh Lescoheier (Jr., Lake Mills), James Roche (Sr., Columbus) and Ben Buxa (Fr., Lakeside Lutheran).
Senior lineman Billy DeFresne was the only Puma to earn honorable mention all-conference on offense. He was also an honorable mention pick last year.
The honorable mention offensive list also included quarterback Will Cotter (Jr., Columbus), receiver Jaxson Retrum (Jr., Lake Mills), tight end John O’Donnell (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and lineman Cade Wipperfurth (Jr., Lodi), Jonathan Wiedenhoeft (Jr., Luther Prep) and Ryan King (Jr., Columbus).
Poynette did not have any players recognized on the first-team defense.
The first team on defense was filled out by defense was backs Teagan Herschleb (Sr., Columbus), Hunter Buechel (Sr., Lake Mills) and Nathan de Galley (Sr., Luther Prep), inside linebackers Charlie Cassady (Jr., Lake Mills), Logan Pampel (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran) and Caden Brunell (Jr., Columbus), outside linebackers Logan Richards (Sr., Lodi), Nathan Chesterman (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and Grant Horkan (Jr., Lake Mills), interior defensive linemen Dustyn Paulson (Sr., Lodi), Caleb Chmielewski (Jr., Luther Prep) and Josh Lescoheir (Jr., Lake Mills) and ends Tyler Theder (Jr., Lake Mills), Austin Rennhack (Jr., Columbus) and Christian Koelpin (Sr., Luther Prep).
The second-team all-conference list included senior end Parker Walstad, O’Connor (defensive back) and Savich (inside linebacker). O’Connor and Savich both were on the second team last season.
Savich paced the Pumas with 66 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack, while Walstad finished with 41 tackles and one tackle for loss. O’Connor contributed 28 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception.
The second-team defense also included backs Matt Johnson (Sr., Lake Mills) and Tersony Vater (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran), inside linebackers Garrett Edge (Sr., Lodi) and David Baumann (Jr., Luther Prep), outside linebackers Brett Wieting (So., Luther Prep and Joe Morris (Sr., Columbus), interior lineman Kendall Minick (Sr., Columbus) and end Mason Ripp (Sr., Lodi).
Senior outside linebacker Jake Buss was the only Poynette player to earn honorable mention all-conference on defense. He finished the year with 18 tackles.
The other spots on the honorable mention list went to backs Alex Campbell (Sr., Columbus), Connor Faust (Jr., Lodi) and Atticus Lawrenz (Jr., Luther Prep), inside linebackers Micah Cody (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran) and Ben Buchholtz (Fr., Lake Mills) and end Levi Clark (Sr., Luther Prep).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.