The Poynette prep wrestling team hosted a non-conference triple dual on Jan. 14 and came away with a split.
The Pumas opened the night with a 52-30 loss to Princeton.
Poynette could not have had a better start against Princeton, as it jumped out to a 30-0 lead.
Puma 113-pounder Aiden Pinheiro opened the dual by pinning Collin Richter in 2 minutes, 7 seconds.
Poynette’s Gwen Golueke (120), Cash Stewart (126), James Amacher (132) and Gunnar Hamre (138) received forfeits.
However, Princeton answered with nine wins and 52 team points to close out the dual.
Collin Schueler started the Princeton run. The 145-pounder defeated Owen Bahr 13-4.
At 152, Princeton’s Colton Hilke pinned Kyle Attoe in 3:11.
Princeton received forfeits at 160, 170, 182 and 195.
Princeton 220-pounder Sean Bollinger pinned Jayden Stoy in 1:37, while heavyweight Colton Thiem pinned Poynette’s Chad Tiffany in 39 seconds.
Princeton 106-pounder Isaiah Wagner closed the dual by pinning Isaiah Gauer in 4:50.
In their second dual, the Pumas captured a 39-30 win over Brodhead-Juda.
Poynette had another great start, jumping out to a 24-0 lead.
After Stewart received a forfeit at 126, Poynette got consecutive pins by Amacher, Hamre and Bahr. Amacher pinned Braden Erb in 1:37, Hamre struck Mlorio Reyes in 1:05 and Bahr recorded a fall in 1:02 against Jason Starr.
After Brodhead-Juda received a forfeit at 152, the Pumas had Attoe defeat Cesar Salgado 7-5.
Brodhead-Juda received two more forfeits at 170 and 182.
After a double forfeit at 195, Stoy won by forfeit at 220.
Brodhead-Juda heavyweight Jacob Miller pinned Tiffany in 1:45.
The Pumas secured the team win with pins by Gauer (106) and Pinheiro (113). Gauer needed just 18 seconds to pin Jacob Lahmar, while Pinheiro pinned Matthew McMullough in 50 seconds.
In the final match of the dual, Brodhead-Juda 120-pounder Seth Mansfield pinned Golueke in 3:14.
Markesan Invite
The Pumas closed out the week by placing fourth at the Markesan Invite last Saturday.
Poynette finished the day with 138.5 points to finish behind only Tomahawk (271.5), Markesan (258) and Nekoosa (191.5).
The Pumas got individual titles from Stewart (126) and Hamre (138), while Amacher (132) was second.
Stewart pinned both of his opponents on Saturday, including Tomahawk’s Luke Night in 3:16 in the finals.
After a 21-3 technical fall in the semifinals, Hamre pinned Markesan’s Caleb Stoll 2:28 in their championship match.
Amacher fell just short of the title after dropping a 7-6 heartbreaker to Tomahawk’s Mason Evans in the finals.
The Pumas had Gauer (106), Pinheiro (113), Bahr (145) and Attoe (152) all place fourth, while Golueke (120) was fifth.
Gauer was pinned in 5:04 by Markesan’s Edgar Hernandez in the third-place match, while Pinheiro lost by fall in 2:50 to Tomahawk’s Chris Bushong. Bahr lost his third-place match with Nekoosa’s Klayton Havlovic 11-0, while Attoe was pinned in 1:27 by Nekoosa’s Sawyer Kniprath.
Golueke won by forfeit in their fifth-place match with Markesan’s Carter Newton.
