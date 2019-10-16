The Portage-Poynette boys soccer team is still looking for its first Badger North Conference wins of the season after losses to Beaver Dam and Waunakee last week.
On Oct. 7, the United dropped a 5-2 decision to host Beaver Dam.
No scoring information was available on the game.
The following day, visiting Waunakee shut out the United 8-0.
The Warriors set the tone with three goals in the first half and then pulled away with five more in the second half.
Cole Kettner, Trent Jarvi and Brad Li each scored a goal for Waunakee in the first half.
Jacob Mouille had two goals for the Warriors in the second half, while Kettner, Jarvi and Sam Acker had one each.
United goalie Garrett Lynch finished with six saves, while Will Meganck had two for Waunakee.
The losses dropped Portage-Poynette to 6-9-1 overall and 0-5 in the Badger North.
The United will close out the regular season tonight. They will host DeForest at 5:30 p.m.
Portage-Poynette earned the No. 12 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and will play at fifth-seeded Baraboo at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.
