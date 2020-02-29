Sophomore 120-pounder Cash Stewart had a historic night at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, as he became the first Poynette wrestler to claim a state title.
Stewart claimed the title after outlasting Boyceville’s Josiah Berg 4-3 in a tie-breaker period.
Stewart needed a takedown with three seconds remaining in regulation to tie the match at three and send it to overtime.
After a scoreless overtime, they wrestled two 30-second tiebreaker periods.
Stewart rode out Berg in the first 30 seconds. He then got an escape with 19 seconds remaining and held off a late takedown attempt by Berg.
The title left Stewart with a season record of 44-1.
The Pumas also had freshman 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre come away with a medal. He finished in third place.
Freshman 126-pounder James Amacher lost his only match at the state tournament.
For more on the state tournament, check back online and in next week’s paper.
