On Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:04 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a farm accident on CTH V in the township of Dekorra.
A 73-year-old male was attempting to move a large hay bale with a farm tractor and a front-end loader when the elevated bale fell backwards onto the operator. The tractor then traveled a short distance before being stopped by a concrete wall.
The operator was seated on the tractor and pinned under the weight of the large hay bale. The reporting party advised the dispatch center that the tractor operator was not breathing and turning blue.
A Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene soon after the time of the call. The Deputy was able to cut away the twine wrapped around the bale of hay and removed the weight which was resting on the tractor operator’s chest. The male subject began breathing and was then able to talk to emergency responders.
Emergency personnel were able to secure and load the male subject into an ambulance. They were assisted on scene by neighbors of the tractor operator. The tractor operator was transported from the scene by Poynette EMS. The injuries sustained were believed to be non-life threatening.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Poynette Fire Department, Poynette EMS, and Divine Savior EMS.
