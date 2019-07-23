The Poynette Indians baseball team will be hosting its annual Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at 7 p.m. The Indians will play an exhibition game against the Fort Atkinson Generals.
The event will include free brats and hot dogs for all fans, along with prizes and giveaways. Contests will be held between innings.
The 2019 WIAA Division 3 state champion Poynette prep softball team will be recognized before the start of the game.
The game will also feature the Home Talent Experience raffle winner from this year’s Casino Night fundraiser, Matt Hutchinson. He will be playing the entire game.
