The Poynette School District plans to add a social worker and additional custodian to its ranks. Poynette School Board members gave administration the authority to post the job announcements during their meeting last week.
According to District Administrator Matt Shappell, the board approved the first reading of the social worker job description and the posting for the position, which will begin at the start of the 2020-21 school year. In the past, the district has had a part-time social worker. However, with the addition of the new elementary building, Poynette schools won’t be able to share student services resources as much, according to a memo provided to the board. The addition of the full-time-equivalent social worker will help meet “growing needs” of students and coordinate services, according to the memo.
Individuals qualified to fill the social worker position will have a master’s degree or higher level of education in social work, a Department of Public Instruction certification as a school social worker, school counselor or school psychologist, valid driver’s license and a clean driving record, according to the job description. Some of the essential position duties included in the job posting are:
- Provide casework services to individual students to resolve educational, social and/or emotional difficulties that interfere with attendance, adjustment and achievement
- Provide individual and group counseling to students in personal growth and development
- Serve as a liaison in assigned cases with community resources which provide assistance to students and their families
- Provide support for crisis prevention and response efforts at the school level
Additionally, the board approved the hiring of an additional custodian during its Feb. 17 meeting. Officials hope to have the new custodian trained in time to assist with the upcoming elementary school move, according to Shappell.
Administration also alerted the board to some other positions that may need filling in the near future, including an additional groundskeeper and two crossing guards. Extra secretarial hours may also be required this summer, according to a memo submitted to the board.
In other news, the school board also approved:
- A resolution requesting traffic control at the Main Street and North Street intersection. Recommendations from a traffic impact analysis study were recently released and included installations of an all-way stop, crosswalk markings, curb cuts with ADA-compliant ramps and school crossing advanced warning signs. The resolution supports the recommendations and asks the Columbia County Highway Commission to allow for improvements. Shappell said he and Village Administrator Martin Shanks hope to discuss the study’s findings with county officials at an upcoming meeting.
- The donation of some of Poynette Elementary School’s playground equipment to the village of Poynette. Village officials will disassemble, remove and reuse the pink and yellow equipment that is no longer needed by the district. Last month, the school board approved spending approximately $90,000 on new play equipment for the new elementary. The district also plans to move some of the existing equipment to the new school.
