For the sixth straight year, the Poynette prep football team played Adams-Friendship in Week 2 of the season and for the fifth time during that span, they came away with a win.
The visiting Pumas throttled the Green Devils 54-0 last Friday.
Poynette has won six of its last seven meetings with Adams-Friendship, including a 16-6 decision last season.
The Pumas are off to a 2-0 start this season.
Poynette set the tone with a 20-point first quarter and slammed the door shut with 21 points in the fourth quarter.
The Pumas got going with a 38-yard touchdown run by Brayden O’Connor early in the first quarter.
The lead grew to 13-0 with a 2-yard scoring run by O’Connor with 3 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first stanza.
Just before the first quarter came to an end, quarterback Jackson Elsing threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bault.
The Pumas led 27-0 at halftime after a 7-yard touchdown run by Austin Gray midway through the second quarter.
Poynette opened up the second half with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Elsing to O’Connor increasing the lead to 33-0.
The Pumas’ Connor Anker took over in the fourth quarter. He had touchdown runs of 42 and 47 yards in the first three minutes of the quarter.
Payton Horne closed out the scoring with 2:27 remaining. He ran into the end zone from 11 yards out.
Elsing finished the game 7-of-12 passing for 87 yards, two touchdowns and 1 interception. O’Connor, Gray and Bault each had two catches.
O’Connor led the rushing attack with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Anker added 109 yards and two scores on nine attempts.
The Pumas’ Hayden Taylor had 56 yards rushing on just two carries, while Gray finished with 45 yards and a touchdown on six attempts.
Poynette kicker Jaden McCormick was 6-for-8 on extra-point kicks.
Jimmy Heath and Colby Savich led the Pumas on defense with seven tackles, while O’Connor and Austin Falk had five each. Savich had their only sack.
Heath, O’Connor, Gray and Chad Tiffany each had an interception for the Pumas.
The Pumas will make their home debut this Friday. They will host Belleville at 7 p.m.
Poynette will close out its non-conference schedule against Laconia on Sept. 13 before hosting Lake Mills in a Capitol North Conference opener on Sept. 20. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.