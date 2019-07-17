The Poynette Indians had a very busy week on the diamond with a pair of Home Talent Eastern Section games and a Night League contest.
After struggling in recent weeks, the Indians finally got back on the winning track in Night League play on July 11. They came from behind to beat visiting Columbus 5-3.
“That was probably Kyle’s (Bestul) best outing on the mound,” Poynette player-manager Davy Tomlinson said. “He kept them off-balance, and was able to rack up a bunch of strikeouts. Ryan (Hutchinson) did a nice job coming in and closing it out.”
The Indians helped their Eastern Section playoff hopes with an 11-4 victory over section-leading Sun Prairie last Saturday.
“On a day with a very minimal pitching staff, Rodney (Curtis) came through for us and threw an absolute gem against a very good team,” Tomlinson said. “We did a great job of putting the bat on the ball in clutch situations and plating runners.”
In more Eastern Section action last Sunday, Poynette dropped a 9-7 heartbreaker to host Rio.
“That was a tough one to lose,” Tomlinson said. “We just left way too many guys on base. We had been playing pretty well lately, but we weren’t at our best and it hurt us.”
The Indians are now 11-9 overall, 7-5 in the Eastern Section and 2-4 in Night League play. They are in fifth place in the Eastern Section and only the top four teams make the playoffs.
Poynette has another busy week, starting with a 7:30 p.m. Night League game at Montello tonight.
On Saturday, the Indians will host DeForest in an Eastern Section makeup game at 1 p.m. They will play a section game at Portage at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Poynette 5
Columbus 3
Bestul got the pitching victory for the Indians after striking out eight in five innings. He did not walk a batter.
Hutchinson pitched the final two innings for the save. He walked two batters.
Poynette fell behind 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, but they answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame. Bestul helped his own cause with a two-run single.
Columbus briefly regained the lead after pushing two runs across in the top of the fifth inning.
The Indians answered right back again with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The first run scored on an error, while Aaron Krigbaum knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Kory Ryan closed out the scoring with a run-scoring single.
Poynette had six players record a hit in the game.
Poynette 11
Sun Prairie 4
The Indians handed Sun Prairie its third loss of the season on Saturday.
The game was close early on as they matched each other run for run. It started with both teams scoring a run in the second inning.
Poynette scored its first run on an error in the top of the second.
Both teams plated two runs in the third inning. Anthony Mabrey had a two-run home run in the top of the third.
Sun Prairie took its only lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Indians tied the game in the top of the sixth with an RBI double by Dylan Tomlinson.
Poynette regained the lead for good on a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Curtis in the top of the seventh.
The Indians blew the game open with a five-run outburst in the eighth inning.
Krigbaum drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run in the eighth, while Steve Leiterman followed with a two-run single. After a run-scoring single by Curtis, Cody Matush scored on a wild pitch for the final run of the frame.
Jalen Knuteson closed out the scoring for Poynette with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.
Leiterman led the Indians with three this, while Krigbaum, Curtis and Dylan Tomlinson each had two.
Curtis had two strikeouts and five walks in seven innings on his way to the pitching win. Knuteson had three strikeouts in relief.
Rio 9
Poynette 7
Poynette fell short in a late rally against Rio.
The Indians struck first with a run-scoring single by Krigbaum in the top of the first inning.
Rio took its first lead with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Poynette tied the game after Knuteson plated a run with a ground ball in the top of the second.
Rio regained the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third. They added runs in the fourth and seventh frames to go up 7-2.
The Indians got back in the game with a four-run rally in the top of the eighth. Knuteson got things going with a two-run double, while the other runs scored on errors.
Rio answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. They turned out to be the winning runs.
Poynette closed out its scoring with a run in the top of the ninth with a bases-loaded walk by Mabrey. The Indians had the tying runs on base when the game ended.
Matush paced Poynette with three hits, while Knuteson and Davy Tomlinson had two each.
Mabrey pitched all eight innings for the Indians. He had five strikeouts and four walks.
