The Poynette prep volleyball team had a chance at its first Capitol North Conference victory of the season on Sept. 24, but lost a five-match marathon to visiting Columbus.
With a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals, the Pumas fell to 0-6 in the Capitol North.
The Lady Pumas had a great start to the night. They outlasted the Cardinals 26-24 in the first game.
Columbus tied the match after winning Game 2 25-23.
The Lady Cardinals carried the momentum over into the third game and cruised to a 25-19 win.
The Pumas turned things around in a big way in the fourth game. They captured a convincing 25-14 victory.
In the decisive fifth game, Columbus edged the Pumas 15-13.
Jessica Bruchs led Poynette’s offense with 23 assists, while Molly Anderson came away with a team-high 16 kills. Casey Fountain chipped in eight kills and a team-best five service aces.
Olivia Radewan led the Pumas’ defense with 17 digs.
The Lady Pumas competed in the Westfield Invite last Saturday, but no results were available.
