A familiar topic was on the agenda for the Poynette Village Board meeting Feb. 24.
Once again the board revisited the Hillcrest Subdivision sidewalk project, one that would address safe pedestrian access for residents to the new elementary school and recreation fields.
It was first brought up by the board in early April of last year, and has now been talked about 13 times since then. At the last meeting, the project was rejected by a 3-3 vote, with Village President Diana Kaschinske recusing herself from the vote.
Board member Jerry Burke brought the topic back for discussion at the most recent meeting because he wanted to make sure all scenarios were discussed.
“I’m usually not one to revisit something once it was voted ’no,’” Burke said during the Committee of the Whole meeting, which proceeded the regular board meeting.
Board member Chris Polzer responded, “I don’t think it’s revisiting. It’s very appropriate because of the 3-3 tie.”
The vote on Feb. 24 was another 3-3 tie, with Kaschinske again recusing herself from voting.
Wanting the project approved, Poynette School District Administrator Matthew Shappell provided a short presentation regarding the various safety concerns that began the discussion about the project in April.
He noted that usually if children live less than two miles away from school, they can walk to school. Otherwise, they can be bussed. He added that the Poynette district does bus kids who live less than two miles away from school, as each district extends or shrinks the radius at their discretion.
Without the sidewalk, the children, and anyone else walking in that area, come across various hazards to their safety.
Shappell said within the two zones that fall under the proposed project site, there are presently 27 students in kindergarten through fourth grade living there. Also 60 students from fifth grade through 12th reside in that zone.
Polzer brought up the question of crossing guards to Shappell during the presentation. It was noted that three crossing guards would be needed, with the village paying for one and the school district would pay the other two.
Shappell was hoping to get the project approved because it would provide safety and make the area “a more walkable community.”
The big questions Shappell raised were, “how do we get kids to school and how do we do that safely?”
Burke also addressed the foot traffic in the area — and not just the students who would use the sidewalk to get to school and back — but also the other residents in the proposed project site. A potential sidewalk would make all who walk in that area safer.
“I think there is an added benefit,” Burke said. “With the sports fields and the new school, it’s an added safety thing. That’s why I wanted us to look at it again.”
“I don’t want to kick the horse anymore, though,” he added.
Village agrees to settle dispute from burn site
A pair of residents made claims about damage to property from ash remnants during a permitted burn of woody vegetation by the village on July 29, 2019.
Both were seeking payment from the village as reimbursement.
The board asked both individuals — Kevin Myers and Kevin Marquardt — to submit paid receipts of them fixing the damage. As of the meeting date, only Myers had complied, with a total of $566.98 that he was seeking in reimbursement.
“I don’t think we should settle. I think it sets bad precedent,” board member Bill Boor said during the COW meeting. “I’ve had ash on my truck from my own burning and it washes right off. … I think this whole thing is stinky.”
Board member Steve Mueller added during the regular meeting, “I wanted to resolve this, but then the numbers came in higher than expected and now I want the insurance companies to take care of it.”
The board decided to settle with Myers for the $566.98 in question. The board was unsure whether to put both under the same resolution, but decided to split them up because of the compliance by one resident and not the other.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks said that if Marquardt continues his claim, it will now be settled by the village’s insurance company.
In other business, the board approved the motion to provide a groundskeeping service to the Poynette Cemetery Association, as brought up by representative Wayne Moll because of increased costs to contract out the work.
The village will create a seasonal position and cut costs from $9,000 a year for maintenance down to $3,500 per year. The new position will be paid $13-$15 per hour and work between 345 and 385 per year over the span of four or five months. The duties will include mowing and trimming, as well as snow plowing in the winter. The individual will use the village’s equipment.
Shanks provided an update on the proposed Wastewater Treatment Plant during the COW meeting and said that the proposed plant meets all the specified requirements. He plans on construction of the plant to begin sometime in 2021.
In a 5-2 vote, the board also approved the Combination Class A Fermented Malt Beverages and Intoxicating Liquor license to the Family Dollar.
