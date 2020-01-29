The Poynette girls basketball team may have not earned a win against fifth-ranked Lake Mills on Jan. 23, but the Pumas pushed the L-Cats to the end.
Visiting Lake Mills used a second-half surge to best the Lady Pumas 59-40.
The loss dropped the Pumas to 1-3 in the Capitol North. Lake Mills leads the conference with a 4-0 record.
Poynette snapped a two-game losing streak last Saturday with a 54-47 non-conference victory over host Markesan.
The Pumas are 6-9 overall.
The Lady Pumas will be at home for their next three games. They will host Lodi (Friday), Columbus (Feb. 6) and Wisconsin Dells (Feb. 7). All three games will start at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills 59
Poynette 40
The Pumas had upset on their minds after a great first half against Lake Mills, but were unable to keep up with the L-Cats in the second half.
Poynette went toe-to-toe with the Lady L-Cats in the first 18 minutes and only trailed 30-25 at halftime.
Lake Mills stepped up the defensive pressure in the second half. The L-Cats held Poynette to 15 points in the second half.
The Lady L-Cats outscored the Pumas 29-15 in the second half.
Molly Anderson was the only Lady Puma to score in double figures. She finished with 11 points, to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.
Jessica Bruchs came away with eight points for Poynette, while Megan Reddeman and Hadley Walters both chipped in seven.
The Pumas’ Katelyn Chadwick finished with six rebounds and four assists.
Julianna Wagner and Hannah Lamke both scored 12 points for Lake Mills, while Jade Pitta chipped in 10.
Poynette 54
Markesan 47
The Lady Pumas did most of their damage in the first half against Markesan.
Poynette built a 28-21 halftime lead.
The Pumas were able to hold on to the seven-point lead in the second half.
Both teams scored 26 in the second half.
Jalynn Morter paced Poynette with 16 points, while Bruchs and Grace Berner added eight each.
Kelyn Clark scored 26 points for Markesan, while teammate Gracie Mast contributed 14.
