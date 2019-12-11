The Poynette prep wrestling team jumped into the 2019-2020 season with the Royall Invite last Saturday.
The Pumas garnered 78.5 team points to finish sixth behind Iowa-Grant (176), Royall (143), Richland Center (124.5), Blair-Taylor (102.5) and Spencer-Columbus Catholic (91).
“Royall was a great tournament for us to kick off the season,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “Although some of the wrestlers didn’t place as high as they wanted, we showed a lot of great things. We are really progressing well in this first part of the season. I am really pleased with the progression of our younger and newer wrestlers made. We are a young team again this year, but we wrestled like seasoned veterans. I can’t wait to see what these guys are going to accomplish this year.”
Poynette was led by 126-pounder Cash Stewart. After recording a technical fall in the opening round, the sophomore pinned his final three opponents to take home the title.
“Cash Stewart showed the same strength on the mat as he did at the end of season last year dominating his competition,” Leu said.
Also claiming a title on Saturday was freshman 132-pounder James Amacher. He defeated Spencer-Columbus Catholic’s Kage Carlson 11-0 in the finals.
“James Amacher shined with his high school debut,” Leu said. “He was very strong on his feet and really wrestled with a lot of patience and tenacity.”
Puma 145-pounder Owen Bahr came away with fourth place. He fell 13-3 to Iowa-Grant’s Colton Cutts in the third-place match.
Poynette had 113-pounder Aiden Pinheiro and 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre both take fifth place.
Pinheiro won by injury default over Madison East’s Eric Ritz in the fifth-place match, while Hamre closed the day with a 3-0 decision over Cashton’s Colin O’Neil.
“Both Aiden Pinheiro and Gunnar Hamre showed some great wrestling after close losses,” Leu said.
Isaiah Gauer (106), Kyle Attoe (152), Jeremiah Nielsen (160) and Chad Tiffany (heavyweight) also wrestled for the Pumas but did not place.
The Pumas will take part in a Capitol Conference multi-dual meet in Columbus at 5 p.m. this Friday.
