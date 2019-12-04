The Poynette girls basketball team had a chance to test its skills against one of the best teams in the state on Nov. 26. The Pumas hosted two-time defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Marshall.
The Lady Pumas hung with the Cardinals from start to finish, but dropped a 62-52 decision.
The Pumas moved to 1-1 on the year with the loss.
Poynette has dropped four straight to Marshall. The Cardinals scored lopsided wins of 64-30 and 61-44 in the last two meetings.
The Lady Pumas opened the 2014-2015 season with an 82-79 win over the Cardinals.
The latest meeting was a battle in the first half. Marshall held a 28-23 lead at halftime.
The tempo of the game picked up in the second half. The teams combined for 63 points.
The Lady Cardinals added to their lead in the second half after outscoring the Pumas 34-29.
Jessica Bruchs paced Poynette on offense with 19 points, while Katelyn Chadwick contributed 11.
Also scoring for the Pumas were Olivia Radewan (five), Megan Reddeman (six), Jalynn Morter (five), Lucy Cuff (four) and Mikayla Fox (two).
Marshall’s Anna Lutz led all scorers with 32 points, while teammate Abby Ward finished with 15.
Poynette traveled to New Glarus for a non-conference game this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Press.
The Lady Pumas will be back at home on Dec. 10. They will host Belleville in a 7:30 p.m. non-conference game.
