The Poynette boys basketball team traveled to Cambridge for a one-day tournament on Dec. 27.
The Pumas earned a spot in the championship game after outlasting host Cambridge 57-55 in overtime in the opening round.
Poynette wasn’t able to capture the same magic in the championship game, as it fell 67-60 to Waupun.
The results leave the Pumas with a season record of 3-3.
Poynette will be at home this Friday. The Pumas will host Wisconsin Dells in a non-conference game at 7:30 p.m.
After playing non-conference road games in New Glarus (Jan. 10) and Portage (Jan. 13), the Pumas will kick off Capitol North Conference play at home against Lodi at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Poynette 57
Cambridge 55
The Pumas rallied in the second half to force overtime, where they outscored the Blue Jays 8-6.
Defense dominated the game in the first half. Neither team was able to grab much momentum.
Cambridge held a 17-14 lead at halftime.
Both offenses picked up in the second half. Poynette outscored the Blue Jays 35-32 to put the game into overtime.
Cambridge got 16 points from both Jack Nikolay and Fritz Kaiser.
No scoring statz were available for Poynette.
Waupun 67
Poynette 60
No information was available on the game.
